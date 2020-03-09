|
Joan Shank (nee Sellers)
Cincinnati - Joan Shank, age 79, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 in Cincinnati, Ohio. She was a Groundhog's Day baby, born on February 2, 1941 in Dayton, Ohio, to Russell and Sara Sellers; Joan was preceded in death by her husband of 40 years Robert Shank, whom she married on October 25, 1970; Joan was a talented financial services professional serving the Greater Cincinnati Credit Union for 25 plus years until her retirement in 2009; She also served on the Northwest Local School District Board of Education for several years; Joan's special interests and hobbies included raising a family, cooking and entertaining and visiting and dining with her "Hen Friends" and "Fallbrook Street Ladies"; Left to honor and remember Joan's love are: Rob (Lynn) Shank of Cincinnati, John (Claudine) Shank of Colorado Springs and J.R. Shank of Cincinnati; five grandchildren, Mady, Emma, Nick, Makenna and Evan; a brother, Jackson (Judy) Sellers; a sister-in-law, Marjorie Sellers; a brother-in-law, Norman (Sue) Shank; and many nieces and nephews. Joan was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Douglas Sellers. We are thankful our mother is pain-free and in-peace with our Father and Heavenly Father; The family will greet friends at John Wesley United Methodist Church 1927 W. Kemper Rd on Saturday March 14, 2020 at 9:30 AM with Funeral Service to follow at the church at 11:00 AM; In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be sent to John Wesley United Methodist Church or ; Condolences may be sent to www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Mar. 9 to Mar. 14, 2020