Joan Wade-Lomas
- - Joan Faye (Nuckols) Wade-Lomas 80 passed away peacefully on July 8th,2019. She was born to Lyle and Bernadette (Kamp) Nuckols in Cincinnati,oh on April 16th 1939. She was a registered nurse for many years. She was the director of the drug dependency outpatient program at Cincinnati V.A.medical Center. She also was in private practice for many years. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 31 years Dr. Ben Lomas. She will be missed and survived by her 3 beloved children and 3 beloved step children,many grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Sat July 27th 2019 from 9am until service begins at 10am at the Norman Chapel at Spring Grove Cemetery. Online condolences can be left at www.springgrove.org.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on July 22, 2019