Joan Yvonne Penny
Maineville - Joan Yvonne (nee Sargent), age 93, passed away on Sunday, October 6, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Philip Penny. Loving mother of David (Debbie) Penny, Debbie (Jim) Gruver and Diana (Lionel) Luncan. Dear grandmother of Michelle (Joe Galati) Penny, Greg (Niki) Smith, Christy (James Jr.) Raker, Angie (Jeremy) Beamer, Becky (Brett) Ball, Travis (Amy) Luncan, Zach Luncan and great grandmother of 11 great grandchildren. Survived by brother Maurice (Rose Ann) Sargent. Services will be held on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at 12 Noon at the Tufts Schildmeyer Family Funeral Home, 129 N. Riverside Avenue, Loveland where friends and family will be received from 10 AM until the hour of service. Interment will be held at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Felicity, OH. Memorial contributions in Joan's memory can be directed to . www.tuftsschildmeyer.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Oct. 8, 2019