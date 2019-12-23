Services
Arlington Memorial Gardens Funeral Home
2145 Compton Rd
Cincinnati, OH 45231
(513) 728-3460
Calling hours
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Arlington Memorial Gardens Funeral Home
2145 Compton Rd
Cincinnati, OH 45231
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019
10:00 AM
Church of the Assumption
7711 Joseph St
Cincinnati, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JoAnn Brooks
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JoAnn Brooks

Add a Memory
JoAnn Brooks Obituary
JoAnn Brooks

North College Hill - "JO" age 72, passed away on December 22, 2019. JoAnn was born in Cincinnati, Ohio to Robert and Zelma Kotzbauer. JoAnn was married to Daniel Brooks for 50 years. JoAnn was preceded in death by her parents. JoAnn, First Lady of North College Hill, Ohio for 30 years is survived by husband former Mayor of North College Hill, Ohio, Daniel Brooks. Joann will be loved and cherished by nieces, nephews and a host of family and friends. JoAnn had a variety of community involvements that a partial list of which include; Saint Margaret Mary Catholic Church, NCH Nativity Scene, NCH Business Association, NCH Democratic Club, NCH Mayors Ball, Fund Raising for the Shriner's Burns Hospital of Cincinnati, NCH Civil War re-enactment, as well as, being an integral part of D.R. Brooks Architects, LLC., and 2 Retail Business' in NCH. Friends may call from 5 pm until 7 pm on Monday December 30, 2019 at The Arlington Memorial Gardens Lakeside Mausoleum Chapel, 2145 Compton Road, Cincinnati, Ohio 45231. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, December 31, 2019, at 10:00 AM at Church of the Assumption, 7711 Joseph St, Cincinnati, OH 45231. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to: -Cincinnati, Donor Development, 3229 Burnet Avenue, Cincinnati, Ohio 45229 or , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Dec. 23 to Dec. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JoAnn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -