JoAnn Holtkamp
Cincinnati - JoAnn (Doppes) Holtkamp, born Sept. 18, 1930, died June 9, 2020. Loving wife of Carl. J. (Buzz) Holtkamp, deceased. Mother of Gregg (Linda) Holtkamp, Lynn (John) Fitzwater, Dan (Suneeta) Holtkamp, Peggy Holtkamp, Martha Gardin, Tom Holtkamp, 11 grandchildren, and 2 great grandchildren. A 1952 summa cum laude graduate of Our Lady of Cincinnati (Edgecliff College). After raising 6 children JoAnn gave back by being an organist at All Saints Catholic Church in Kenwood and by providing public relations advice for Redwood (KY) and St. Aloysius orphanage among others. She was instrumental in the early days of the Montgomery Women's Club Speaker Series. Memorials can be made to the charity of your choice. Mass of Christian Burial at Good Shepherd Catholic Church, Montgomery, on July 6 at 10 am. Condolences can be expressed at Gilliganfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Jun. 14, 2020.