JoAnn Holtkamp
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share JoAnn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
JoAnn Holtkamp

Cincinnati - JoAnn (Doppes) Holtkamp, born Sept. 18, 1930, died June 9, 2020. Loving wife of Carl. J. (Buzz) Holtkamp, deceased. Mother of Gregg (Linda) Holtkamp, Lynn (John) Fitzwater, Dan (Suneeta) Holtkamp, Peggy Holtkamp, Martha Gardin, Tom Holtkamp, 11 grandchildren, and 2 great grandchildren. A 1952 summa cum laude graduate of Our Lady of Cincinnati (Edgecliff College). After raising 6 children JoAnn gave back by being an organist at All Saints Catholic Church in Kenwood and by providing public relations advice for Redwood (KY) and St. Aloysius orphanage among others. She was instrumental in the early days of the Montgomery Women's Club Speaker Series. Memorials can be made to the charity of your choice. Mass of Christian Burial at Good Shepherd Catholic Church, Montgomery, on July 6 at 10 am. Condolences can be expressed at Gilliganfuneralhomes.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
6
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Good Shepherd Catholic Church
Send Flowers
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved