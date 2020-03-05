Services
Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home
10211 Plainfield Road
Cincinnati, OH 45241
(513) 385-0511
JoAnn Mitsch
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church
330 W Vine St.
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
10:00 AM
Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church
330 W Vine St.
Reading - JoAnn Mitsch (nee Runck) beloved wife of John Mitsch of 58 years. Devoted mother of John, Robert, and James Mitsch. Cherished grandmother of 5 and great-grandmother of 9. Dear sister of the late Howard "Bud" Runck and Richard Runck. Loved aunt of numerous nieces and nephews. Died Wednesday, March 4th, 2020. Age 77. Visitation Tuesday, March 10th from 9AM until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 10AM, both at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church 330 W Vine St. (45215). In lieu of flowers, memorials requested to Sts. Peter & Paul Academy. Mihovk-Rosenacker serving the family. www.mrfh.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Mar. 5 to Mar. 8, 2020
