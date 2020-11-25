Joann Rottinghaus
Cincinnati - ROTTINGHAUS, Joann E. (nee Esselman). Beloved wife of Howard Rottinghaus for 67 years. Loving mother of John Rottinghaus and Jane (Scott) Crosby. Cherished grandmother of Laura, Brian, Tommy and Katie. Dear sister of, Claire Esselman, Jack (the late Melanie) Esselman and the late Hubert Esselman. Sister in law of Loretta Esselman. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Passed away November 23, 2020 at her home surrounded by family. Visitation will take place at the Hodapp Funeral Home 6041 Hamilton Ave., College Hill, Monday from 10AM until 11AM. Mass of Christian Burial will take place at St. Vivian Church 7600 Winton Rd., Finneytown, Monday at 11:30AM. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Right to Life of Greater Cincinnati, St, Joseph's Home or to St. Anthony's Friary. Condolences to hodappfuneralhome.com