Services
Rebold, Rosenacker & Sexton Funeral Home & Crematory
3700 Glenmore Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45211
(513) 661-6200
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
St John the Baptist Church, (New church)
10010 Carolina Trace Rd
Harrison, OH
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
10:30 AM
St John the Baptist Church, (New church)
10010 Carolina Trace Rd
Harrison, OH
View Map
JoAnn Vogelsang Obituary
JoAnn Vogelsang

Harrison - JoAnn Vogelsang, beloved wife of Richard Vogelsang Sr for 63 years, loving mother of

Rick (Margie) Vogelsang Jr, Janice (John) Hamberg, Judi Vogelsang, and the late Dave Vogelsang, grandmother of 8, great grandmother of 7, sister of Ruth Hoelscher. Died, Monday, July 15, 2019 age, 85. Visitation at St John the Baptist Church, (New church) 10010 Carolina Trace Rd, Harrison, (TOMORROW) Thursday, 9:30 AM until the funeral mass at 10:30 AM. Burial to follow in St James Cemetery, White Oak. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the . Arrangements entrusted to Rebold, Rosenacker & Sexton Funeral Home. Condolence may be shared and donations completed online at www.rebold.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on July 17, 2019
