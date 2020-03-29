|
JoAnn Wernke
Cincinnati - Wernke, JoAnn (nee Braun) beloved wife of the late Herman Wernke. Loving mother of Glenn (Susan) Wernke, Gerry (Janet) Wernke, Chris (Kathy) Wernke, Janeann (Scott) Capeci. Grandmother of 9 and great-grandmother of 7. Dear sister of the late Mary Jane Kolanko. She was a wedding cake maker and a painter. She passed away on March 27, 2020 at the age of 87. Visitation and service will be private. Memorials may be made out to Bayley Place: Bayley-Development Office, 990 Bayley Drive, Cinti, OH 45233. Neidhardminges.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Mar. 29 to Mar. 31, 2020