Cincinnati - JoAnn Bass, nee Widerschein, age 84, passed away June 2, 2019, beloved wife of the late Irvin Bass, devoted mother of Lisa Bass Hodge (Walter) & Louis Mitchell Bass (Jennifer) of W. Bloomfield, MI, dear sister of the late Mark Widerschein, loving grandmother of Allison Beresford, Ryan Hodge & Millie & Avi Bass. Private Services held at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions to or Isaac M. Wise Temple would be appreciated. Weilfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on June 4, 2019
