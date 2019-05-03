|
|
Joanne Haffey
Colerain Twp. - Joanne Haffey, beloved wife for 66 years to Edward J. Haffey, Sr. Devoted mother of Beverly (Michael) Gilb, Diane (Don) Berning, Cindy (Karl) Buchholz and Ed (Kim) Haffey, Jr. Loving grandmother of 11 grandchildren and great grandmother of 14. Dear sister of Marion Dauer, Evelyn Hoffman and the late James Ries. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Joanne passed away on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at the age of 90. Visitation will take at Frederick Funeral Home, 2553 Banning Rd. on Sunday (May 5) from 3-7pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday (May 6) at St. Ann Church, 2900 W. Galbraith Rd. at 12pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Parkinson Foundation or . Special condolences may be expressed at frederickfh.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on May 3, 2019