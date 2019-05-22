|
|
Joanne Harvey
Rising Sun - Josephine M. "Joanne" Harvey (nee Petrocelli), 75, passed in peace by her husband's side, May 20, 2019. Beloved wife of Clifford J. "Cliff" Harvey, devoted mother of Jeff (Marty) & Clifford S. Harvey & Janene Sauerwein (Art), loving grandmother of Tony Harvey (Laura), Crissi Reid (Matt), Lisa Hand (Michael), CJ Harvey, Chad Bowling, Michael Wiedeman & Sarah Dahrens (Rick), loving gr. grandmother of Rocco, Roman & Renzo Reid; Ace & Letty Hand, loving daughter of the late Frieda (nee Robinson) & Joseph Petrocelli, dear sister of Janet Klar & the late Mary Fran King. Services at the convenience of the family. Memorials, if so desired to , c/o the Dennis George Funeral Home, 44 S. Miami Ave., Cleves, OH 45002. www.dennisgeorgefunerals.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on May 22, 2019