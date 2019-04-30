|
Joetta (nee Mitchell) Sidehamer
- - Joetta, (nee Mitchell), age 81, passed Sunday, April 28, 2019 at Woodridge Healthcare. She was born February 8, 1938 in New Kensington, PA. Joetta was the daughter of the late Anna Mae Balak and Lloyd R. Mitchell. She was retired from Standard Textile and member of Christ Lutheran Church. Joetta was preceded in death by her loving husband, of 56 years, Alfred. Survived by loving daughters, Marcy (Delmar) Adams, Marla (James) Sparks; cherished grandmother of Andy (Allyson) Sparks, Matthew Sparks; great grandchildren, Jared, Jacob and Emma Wallace; brothers, Walter Mitchell and Richard (Debbie) Balak; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Wednesday, May 1, 2019 from 5-7 p.m. at the Avance Funeral Home and Crematory, 4976 Winton Rd., Fairfield 45014. Funeral service will be Thursday at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Condolences may be offered at www.avancefuneralhome.com
Memorial donations can be made to The Parkinson's Foundation.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Apr. 30, 2019