John A. Auer
John A. Auer beloved husband of Patricia Kuderer-Auer (nee Brosch) & the late Mary E. Auer (nee Gallucci), devoted father of Mark (Theresa) & Kirk (Pam) Auer, step-father of Angie (Mark) Kitchens, dear grandfather of Zach, Zoe, Brandon, Ryan,Garrett, Bryden, Jonathan & Sami, also survived by several nieces and nephews. Died Nov. 11, 2019. Age 92 yrs. Resident of Fairfax. Mass of Christian Burial at Guardian Angels Church, Mt. Washington on Mon Nov. 18 at 10:30 AM. Friends may visit at T.P. WHITE & SONS Funeral Home 2050 Beechmont Ave. Mt. Washington on Sun. from 3-5 PM with the Knights of Columbus service on Sun. at 4:30 PM at the funeral home. Memorials to Leukemia/Lymphoma Society. Knights of Columbus service on Sun. at 4:30 PM funeral home. John was the Executive Director of The Catholic Big Brothers & Big Sisters of Greater Cincinnati for 25 years and served in the US Army during WW II.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019