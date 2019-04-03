Services
Hodapp Funeral Home College Hill
6041 Hamilton Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45224
(513) 541-1040
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hodapp Funeral Home College Hill
6041 Hamilton Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45224
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Ann Church
2900 W. Galbraith Rd
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Ann Church
2900 W. Galbraith Rd
John A. Bresnen Obituary
John A. Bresnen

Cincinnati - beloved husband of 60 years to Sylvia A. (nee Hartman), loving father of Jack (Bonnie), Barb (Bill) Zoz and Jeff (Jean) Bresnen, grandfather of 9 and great grandfather of 8, brother of the late Martin (Jean) Bresnen. John was the founder of Jeffrey Allen Corp., a horticulture enthusiast and horse lover. John passed away on Monday, April 1, 2019 at the age of 84. Visitation at Hodapp Funeral Home 6041 Hamilton Ave., College Hill 45224 on Thursday April 4 from 6-8 PM and also at St. Ann Church, 2900 W. Galbraith Rd, 45239 on Saturday, April 6, from 9:30 AM until Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 AM. Donations may be made to St. Joseph Home, 10722 Wyscarver Rd., 45241. Condolences at hodappfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Apr. 3, 2019
