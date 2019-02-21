|
John A. Campbell
Cincinnati - John A. Campbell husband of the late Peggy E. Campbell (nee Fewell) beloved father of Susan C. (David) Ash and Amy C. (Charles) Mills, dear grandfather "Poppy" of Caitlin Ash, Gretchen (Jon) Moore, Kelsey (Henrik Meyer) Mills, and Sullivan Mills. Feb. 19, 2019. Age 90 years. Residence Anderson Twp. Service at St. Timothy's Episcopal Church, 8101 Beechmont Ave. Anderson Twp. on Sat. Feb. 23, at 1 PM. Friends may visit at the Church on Sat. from 11:30-1 PM. T P WHITE & SONS Funeral Home serving the family.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Feb. 21, 2019