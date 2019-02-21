Services
T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home Inc
2050 Beechmont Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45230
513-231-7150
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
11:30 AM - 1:00 PM
Service
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Timothy's Episcopal Church
8101 Beechmont Ave.
Anderson Twp, OH
View Map
John A. Campbell Obituary
John A. Campbell

Cincinnati - John A. Campbell husband of the late Peggy E. Campbell (nee Fewell) beloved father of Susan C. (David) Ash and Amy C. (Charles) Mills, dear grandfather "Poppy" of Caitlin Ash, Gretchen (Jon) Moore, Kelsey (Henrik Meyer) Mills, and Sullivan Mills. Feb. 19, 2019. Age 90 years. Residence Anderson Twp. Service at St. Timothy's Episcopal Church, 8101 Beechmont Ave. Anderson Twp. on Sat. Feb. 23, at 1 PM. Friends may visit at the Church on Sat. from 11:30-1 PM. T P WHITE & SONS Funeral Home serving the family.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Feb. 21, 2019
