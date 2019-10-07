|
John A. Moores
Cincinnati - John A., beloved husband of the late Angela (nee Puleo) Moores, cherished father of John (Beth) Moores, Mary Anne Moores, Linda (Jeff) Lampe, Art (Patty) Moores, Angela (Dan) Murphy, Geoffrey Moores, Julia Anne (Mike) Bober, Robert Moores and Christina (Jeff) Woebkenberg, devoted grandfather of 29 and great grandfather of 13. Passed away on Thursday, October 3rd, at the age of 87. Visitation will be Wednesday, October 9th at 9AM at St. Saviour Parish, 4136 Myrtle Ave. (45236) with Mass to follow at 11AM. Interment will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. If desired, donations in John's name may be directed to the Blue Ash Police Association, 4343 Cooper Rd. (45242). Condolences may be shared with the family through our website, ThomasJustinMemorial.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Oct. 7, 2019