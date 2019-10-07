Services
Thomas-Justin Memorial Funeral Home
7500 Montgomery Rd
Cincinnati, OH 45236
(513) 791-5353
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Saviour Parish
4136 Myrtle Ave.
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Saviour Parish,
4136 Myrtle Ave
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Moores
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John A. Moores

Add a Memory
John A. Moores Obituary
John A. Moores

Cincinnati - John A., beloved husband of the late Angela (nee Puleo) Moores, cherished father of John (Beth) Moores, Mary Anne Moores, Linda (Jeff) Lampe, Art (Patty) Moores, Angela (Dan) Murphy, Geoffrey Moores, Julia Anne (Mike) Bober, Robert Moores and Christina (Jeff) Woebkenberg, devoted grandfather of 29 and great grandfather of 13. Passed away on Thursday, October 3rd, at the age of 87. Visitation will be Wednesday, October 9th at 9AM at St. Saviour Parish, 4136 Myrtle Ave. (45236) with Mass to follow at 11AM. Interment will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. If desired, donations in John's name may be directed to the Blue Ash Police Association, 4343 Cooper Rd. (45242). Condolences may be shared with the family through our website, ThomasJustinMemorial.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Oct. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now