John A. Ruthven
Cincinnati - John A. Ruthven, 95, lovingly remembered as the "Modern Day Audubon." The Cincinnati born artist was the beloved husband of the late Judy Ruthven for 40 years. Cherished father of Ricki (Steve Halper) Ruthven and Kevin (Mark Tipton) Ruthven. Devoted grandfather of Adam Weissman and Matthew (Molly) Weissman. Proud great-grandfather of William, Jack, and Michael Weissman. Passed away Sunday, October 11, 2020. John proudly served our country as a member of The United States Navy during WWII in the North Atlantic. Services will be held privately at Spring Grove Cemetery. A recording of the private service will be available in the near future for public viewing. To perpetuate their philanthropic spirit, family requests memorial contributions, in lieu of flowers, be directed to the Judy and John Ruthven Foundation, P.O. Box 43069, Cincinnati, OH 45243 Sympathy may be expressed at www.springgrove.org
. Arrangements entrusted to the Spring Grove Funeral Homes, 513-853-1035.