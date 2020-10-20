1/1
John A. Ruthven
John A. Ruthven

Cincinnati - John A. Ruthven, 95, lovingly remembered as the "Modern Day Audubon." The Cincinnati born artist was the beloved husband of the late Judy Ruthven for 43 years. Cherished father of Ricki (Steve Halper) Ruthven and Kevin (Mark Tipton) Ruthven. Devoted grandfather of Adam Weissman and Matthew (Molly) Weissman. Proud great-grandfather of William, Jack, and Michael Weissman. Passed away Sunday, October 11, 2020. John proudly served our country as a member of The United States Navy during WWII in the North Atlantic. A recording of the private service is available for viewing at https://vimeo.com/469136919/217c88e338. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Judy and John Ruthven Foundation, P.O. Box 43069, Cincinnati, OH 45243. Sympathy may be expressed at www.springgrove.org. Arrangements entrusted to the Spring Grove Funeral Homes, 513-853-1035.






Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2020.
