John Allen Innes (Air Force Vet)
Cincinnati - Innes, John Allen, age 75, passed away May 20, 2020, beloved husband of Marilyn Innes, devoted father of Eric Innes (fiancé Heidi Haug), dear brother of Mary (John) Ferguson, Susan (Stephan) Bloom and the late Richard Carpenter Innes. Private Services. Memorial contributions to Meals on Wheels. www.weilkahnfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from May 22 to May 23, 2020.