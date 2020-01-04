|
|
John "Buz" Anderson
Indian Hill - On Friday evening January 3, 2020 Buz Anderson beloved husband of Susan M. (nee Miller) Anderson passed away peacefully at home. He was born in Cincinnati, Ohio. The son of the late John W. "Jack" Anderson and Maxine Hutchinson Anderson. He attended Ohio State University and began his formal career in 1968 at the family owned business Hutch Sporting Goods eventually becoming President in 1981 and he acted as such until his departure in 1989. During his tenure he served on the boards of the Sporting Goods Mfg Ass. and the Athletic Institute. He continued his career with Anderson Sports Inc. until his retirement in 2015. Buz is survived by his wife Susan Miller Anderson and his three daughters Susan (Doug McCoy), Sally and Alexandra "Ale" of whom he was very proud. Buz had a huge personality that was charismatic, outgoing and he treated all with kindness and respect. His passing is a huge loss to those who loved him. Family will receive friends on Wednesday, January 8th from 4-7PM at Thomas-Justin Memorial, 7500 Montgomery Rd, (45236),Kenwood on. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, January 9th at 10AM at Spring Grove Cemetery, in the Norman Chapel, 4521 Spring Grove Ave. (45232). In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the , . Condolences may be shared with the family through our website, ThomasJustinMemorial.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020