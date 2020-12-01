John Andrew "Jack" Thompson
Cincinnati - beloved husband of Sandra Thompson (nee DeWar). Loving father of Jeff (Betty) Thompson, Donna (Jim) Caliguri, John Thompson, Marty (Judy) Thompson, Beth (John) Jareo, Tony (Ron Simes) Thompson, and Amy Thompson. Cherished grandfather of 14 and great grandfather of 12. Brother of the late Frank "Bud" Thompson. Jack served in the Korean War, retired from the US Postal Service and was a devout Catholic and devoted family man. Jack passed away on Friday, November 27, 2020 at the age of 87. Visitation will be held on Friday, December 4, 2020 at Corpus Christi Church, 2014 Springdale Road, 45231 from 10 AM until Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Corpus Christi Church, Catholic Charities or St. Jude. Condolences at hodappfuneralhome.com