Resources
More Obituaries for John Huter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John B. Huter

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John B. Huter Obituary
John B. Huter

Goshen - John B. Huter of Goshen, OH. Born on November 2, 1937 in Pulaski County, KY. Passed away on March 7, 2020 at the age of 82. Beloved husband of 58 years to Ruth Ann (nee Dobbs) Huter. Loving father of Carrie (Brian Seibt) Golden, Melodie Huter and Joseph Huter. Caring grandfather of Cody (Lauren) Schlomer. Dear brother of Wayne Centers, Dale Centers and Susan Centers. Proud uncle of Emily Centers. Cherished son of the late Roy and Lelia (nee Sears) Huter. Also survived by many relatives, cousins (Buddy Sears and Jim Sears) and dear friends. John was a retired railroad conductor/engineer who enjoyed gardening and spending time in nature. Per John's wishes no services will be held. Memorial donations may be made in memory of John Huter to The Nature Conservancy at support.nature.org
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -