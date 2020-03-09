|
John B. Huter
Goshen - John B. Huter of Goshen, OH. Born on November 2, 1937 in Pulaski County, KY. Passed away on March 7, 2020 at the age of 82. Beloved husband of 58 years to Ruth Ann (nee Dobbs) Huter. Loving father of Carrie (Brian Seibt) Golden, Melodie Huter and Joseph Huter. Caring grandfather of Cody (Lauren) Schlomer. Dear brother of Wayne Centers, Dale Centers and Susan Centers. Proud uncle of Emily Centers. Cherished son of the late Roy and Lelia (nee Sears) Huter. Also survived by many relatives, cousins (Buddy Sears and Jim Sears) and dear friends. John was a retired railroad conductor/engineer who enjoyed gardening and spending time in nature. Per John's wishes no services will be held. Memorial donations may be made in memory of John Huter to The Nature Conservancy at support.nature.org
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020