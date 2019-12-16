Resources
Fairfield Glade, TN - John B. Wood, DVM, of Fairfield Glade, TN, died Dec 9th at the age of 88. He was a Small Animal Practitioner for 54 years at Ridge Veterinary Clinic. He enjoyed kayaking, mountain skiing and backpacking, and helping to build the local Sierra Club Paddle Sport schools. He is survived by his wife, Jean, and children, Gregory (Sandra), Julia (Jerry Pederson), and Jennifer (Bob Bulleit), and eleven grandchildren. Contributions may be made in memoriam to the Sierra Club, Nature Conservancy, American White Water, or Cincinnati SPCA.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Dec. 16 to Dec. 18, 2019
