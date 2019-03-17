Services
Lakeview Cemetery
12100 E 13TH ST N
Wichita, KS 67206
(316) 684-8200
For more information about
John Bardo
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Lakeview Cemetery
12100 E 13TH ST N
Wichita, KS 67206
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Bardo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dr. John Bardo


1948 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Dr. John Bardo Obituary
Dr. John Bardo

Wichita - 70, passed away on March 12, 2019. He was a Professor and later President at Wichita State University. John grew up in Cincinnati, Ohio, was a 1966 graduate of Oak Hills High School and a 1970 graduate of the University of Cincinnati. He enjoyed stained glass, photography, and recently the cutting of gemstones. John is survived by his loving wife Deborah Bardo, who he was married to for almost 44 years; son Christopher (Gretchen) Bardo; brother Richard (Patty) Bardo; nephews Tony (Scarlett) and Mike (Candy) Bardo; numerous cousins; father-in-law Wayne Davis; sisters-in-law Cindy Shigley, Valerie Davis and Kathy Garofalo; brother-in-law Mark Davis. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the WSU Foundation in his name. Visitation will be Sunday, March 17, 2019, from 3pm-7pm, at Lakeview Funeral Home, 12100 E. 13th Street N Wichita, KS 67206. Funeral services will be private. Dr. Bardo's final resting place will be at Lakeview Cemetery, Garden of Cross. MyLakeviewFuneralHome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Mar. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now