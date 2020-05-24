John Battersby
Cincinnati - John M., beloved husband of the late Janice (nee Ternes) Battersby. Loving father of Katherine Maggard, Aaron and Sean Battersby. Dear brother of Michael Battersby and Patricia Battersby. Cherished grandfather of Johnathan and Lillian Maggard, Michael, Daniel and Ryan Battersby and loved great-grandfather of 4. Passed away Saturday, May 23rd, 2020. Age 85. Services to be held privately for family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to American Kidney Foundation. Condolences may be expressed at Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home (www.mrfh.com).
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from May 24 to May 25, 2020.