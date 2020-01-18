|
John "Jack" Berger
Indian Hill - John Richard Berger, JACK, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 17, 2020, at the age of 91. Jack was born on May 24, 1928 to Clarence and Helen Berger. He was a faithful son of The Father, a devoted husband to Marlene Springman Berger, a dedicated and loving father of two daughters, Lisa Megowen (Jeff) and Michelle Johnson (Keith), and a proud grandfather to Payton, Max, Marley, Ella, Wesley and Hunter. Jack attended St. X High School and Xavier University in Cincinnati. He was and will always be a loyal and passionate Muskies fan. Jack was a Korean War veteran, a distinguished businessman, a lifelong Rotarian, and a dedicated family man. He spent his career in fine men's apparel, starting as a shoe salesman and working his way up to President of Burkhardt's. His debonair style, class, and character were undeniable to all that he met. Loved and admired by all, Jack was characterized by his strong handshakes, handwritten thank you notes, eye contact and putting others first. He was an instant friend to all. Jack is what we all aspire to be - a true gentleman, a mentor, a loyal friend, a devout Catholic, and a family man. He will be missed, but never forgotten. The family will receive friends at St. Gertrude Parish Center, 6543 Miami Ave, (45243), on Tuesday, January 21st from 12Noon until the time of Mass of Christian Burial, 1PM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to SteppingStonesOhio.org, 513-965-5148 or HospiceofCincinnati.org, 513-865-1616. Condolences may be shared with the family through our website, ThomasJustinMemorial.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020