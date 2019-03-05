Services
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lord Christ the King Church
Mt. Lookout, OH
John "Greg" Bruemmer


1951 - 2019
John "Greg" Bruemmer Obituary
John "Greg" Bruemmer

Cincinnati - John "Greg" Bruemmer, beloved son of the late John H. Bruemmer and the late Jean C. "Claire" Bruemmer. Survived by siblings; Thomas J. (Sherry) Bruemmer, Patricia A. (Gery) Meyer and Mary B. (Howard) Alban, nieces and nephews; Michael (Ann), Brian, Jennifer (Chris), Lisa and Katherine, great nieces and nephews; Gianna, Brody and Hudson. Saturday, March 2, 2019. Age 67. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Our Lord Christ the King Church, Mt. Lookout, Friday, March 8 at 10:00 AM. No visitation. Memorials may be directed to , PO Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN, 38148-0142. Online condolences at rohdefuneral.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2019
