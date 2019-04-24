|
John C I. Thacker
Cincinnati - Beloved husband of Jessica (Nee: Nelson) Thacker. Cherished father Megan Hare, Stacey (Chris) Hafner, Amber (Derek) Sullivan, Justin (Olivia) Evans, Joseph (Christine) Siemering, John C. II (Brittany), Kyrstin (Jacob) and Jesse J. Thacker. Devoted grandfather of Kayla, Kaylie, Gabby, Paytin, Madison, Faith, Aaiden, Cash, Brynnlee, RemyJo, Neon, Kenzie, Lucas, Brycen, Blair, Hayden, William and the late Loden Daniel Richard Green . Dear brother of Lela (Mikey) Ingram, Melissa (Bobby) Howard, Charles (Stephanie), Sheila, Tony Thacker and the late Kimberly Thacker. John passed away on Apr. 21st, 2019 at the age of 51. Visitation will take place on Thurs. Apr. 25th from 5:00pm until 8:00pm at the Radel Funeral Home 650 Neeb Rd. 451-8800. Funeral services will be held on Fri. at 12:00pm at the funeral home. www.radelfuneral.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Apr. 24, 2019