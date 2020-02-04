|
John "Jack" Carraher Sr.
Sardinia - John "Jack" Carraher Sr., 90, of Sardinia, died Jan. 27, 2020. Born Oct. 14, 1929 in Cincinnati. Jack worked for General Electric over 40 years. Surviving are children: John W. (Gail) Carraher, Nancy (John) Clements, Robert (JoAnna) Carraher, Charles B. (Carol) Carraher, Mary C. (John) Stricker, & Doug (Kristy) Carraher, many grandchildren. Funeral Mass at St. Mary Catholic Church, Hillsboro, Feb. 10, 2020, 12:00 PM. Visitation at Rhoads-Edgington Funeral Home, Hillsboro, Feb. 9, 4:00 - 6:00 pm. edgingtonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020