John Cromer Mashburn Jr.
Cincinnati - John Cromer Mashburn, Jr. died Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at his home in Indian Hill, surrounded by family. Born in Cincinnati, Ohio in 1932, he was the son of Marion Franklin Mashburn and John Cromer Mashburn, Sr. He was educated at Cincinnati Country Day School, the University of Cincinnati, and held a certificate from the Harvard Graduate School of Business Administration. Cromer spent his summers in Cincinnati and enjoyed wintering in the sunny Florida Keys at Ocean Reef Club. Cromer spent the majority of his business career in various positions in the Cincinnati Coca-Cola Bottling Corporation, a family owned business with plants in Cleveland, Springfield, and Cincinnati, Ohio with branches in twenty-six counties in three states. Subsequently, he was elected President and CEO and Chairman of the Board. He was Past President of The Ohio Coca-Cola Bottlers Association, the Ohio Soft Drink Association, Vice-President of Mid-Atlantic Canning Company, and past member and chairman of numerous national Coca-Cola and soft drink boards and committees. From 1983 to 1993 he was Chairman of the Board and CEO and part owner of a Drug Emporium franchise in Cincinnati and Dayton, Ohio and Orlando, Florida. Cromer was also very engaged in the Cincinnati community, receiving awards of distinction from: The PGA of Greater Cincinnati; the Indian Hill, Ohio School System; the Indian Hill Police Department; the Hamilton County Ohio Sheriff's Office; and was a Past President of the Cincinnati Citizens Police Association. He was also on the Board of Directors of the U.C. College of Nursing and had served on many other community, social, and charitable organizations. He was a past member of the Rotary Foundation of Cincinnati. He was a Past President of the Cincinnati Rotary Club, had given 21 Paul Harris Fellowships, was awarded the SIR award, and was the second recipient of the prestigious Emmerling Award -- presented to a great living Rotarian. He joined Cincinnati Rotary Club in 1961. Since 1917 seven Mashburns have been members of Rotary Club, six of them in Cincinnati Rotary. Cromer is survived by his wife of fifty-nine years, Bonnie (nee Good), daughter Patti (Rob) Zesch, and grandchildren, Chelsea Zesch and Carlton (Libby) Zesch and his late sister, Meanne Mashburn. The family would also like to thank his loyal caregivers, Ileana Romero and Marianne Holmbraker, and his trusted secretary of forty years, Elaine Cox. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, Cromer would appreciate donations to these organizations: Hospice of Cincinnati (4360 Cooper Road, Cincinnati, OH 45242, www.hospiceofcincinnati.org) or to Stepping Stones in support of Camp Allyn (5650 Given Road, Cincinnati Ohio 45243, www.steppingstonesohio.org/memorials-and-tributes).
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.