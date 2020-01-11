|
John Curtis Hilinski
Age 72, John passed away on January 4th in Bonita Springs, Florida (from an Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm). Born and raised in Philadelphia, PA he lived for many years in Florence, KY. He attended LaSalle College High School, Villanova University and New England School of Law. A corporate attorney and an entrepreneur his quick wit and colorful personality made him one of a kind. Born August 4th, 1947 to the late Chester and Bernice (Slabinski), John is survived by his son Todd (Alexis) grand-daughters Audrey and Sloan, his former wife Sharon, his siblings Andrew (Sarah) of Tustin CA, Mark of Honeybrook, PA and Susan Burden of Bluffton, SC and his dog Bonnie. He will be missed by his dear friend Joyce, many family and friends. John donated his body to science; a memorial service will be held in Bonita Springs on February 15th. Memorial donations to St. Jude Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105 www.st.jude.org/donate.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020