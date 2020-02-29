|
John D. Erhardt
Clermont County - John D. Erhardt, age 94 of Clermont County, died February 28, 2020. He was born and raised in the family home in Kennedy Heights in Cincinnati, graduating from Withrow High School in 1943. While still 17 he enlisted in the Army and after training, served in combat as a Staff SGT. with the 63rd Infantry Division. He earned 3 Battle Stars: the Combat Infantry Badge, the Silver Star and the Bronze Star. His unit, the 254th Infantry, was twice awarded a Presidential Unit Citation; once for combat action in the Colmar Pocket in France and another for combat action in Germany at the Siegfried Line. After the war ended he served as a Platoon SGT with the Military Government in Berlin until his discharge at age 20 in 1946.
Upon return to civilian life, he entered the University of Cincinnati, affiliated with Beta Theta Pi, graduating in 1952 from the College of Law. His career as a lawyer was as a solo practitioner, representing individual clients in Clermont County for over 50 years. In his early years of practice he served as a Solicitor for the Village of Amelia, as an Assistant Ohio Attorney General and 2 terms as a Clermont County Judge. He was past president of the Clermont County Bar Association.
He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Ruth Winder Erhardt, his children: Jean Erhardt, John Erhardt (Denise Reynolds), Sara Erhardt and granddaughter Elizabeth Erhardt, sister, Christine Erhardt Kaufmann and brother, Christian Erhardt III, cousin Clarence "Bugs" Hammel, sisters-in-laws Nancy Erhardt and Mary Sue Kamphaus, as well as many nieces, nephews and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents Christian Erhardt Jr. and Edith Hammel Erhardt, sisters Mary Jane Erhardt, Mildred Erhardt Johnson, Betty Erhardt, and Alice "Bea" Keating Foley.
Funeral service will be held at T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home, 2050 Beechmont Ave., Mt. Washington, on Thursday, March 5th at 11 am. Visitation at the funeral home on Wednesday from 5 to 7 pm. John's wishes are to have donations sent to either: Clermont County Bar Association Scholarship Fund, c/o Greater Cincinnati Foundation, 200 West 4th Street, Cincinnati, OH 45202-2775 Attn: Mary Pitcairn or Camp Van Dorn WWII Museum, P.O. Box 1113, Centerville, MS 39631-1042 www.tpwhite.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020