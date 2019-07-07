|
John Dinkelaker
Cincinnati - Dinkelaker, John is the loving husband of 39 years to Donna (nee Gleiber) Dinkelaker; father to Sarah (Chad) Thompson, Susan (Brian Gilmore) Hymes, Jared (Kristin) Dinkelaker, Jacob Dinkelaker and Tyler (Casey Fults) Dinkelaker; brother to Steve Dinkelaker; grandfather to 9. Passed away on July 1, 2019 at the age of 71. John was a retired Pharmacist of 48 years. Memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, 8041 Hosbrook Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45236.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on July 7, 2019