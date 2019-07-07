Resources
More Obituaries for John Dinkelaker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Dinkelaker


1948 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Dinkelaker Obituary
John Dinkelaker

Cincinnati - Dinkelaker, John is the loving husband of 39 years to Donna (nee Gleiber) Dinkelaker; father to Sarah (Chad) Thompson, Susan (Brian Gilmore) Hymes, Jared (Kristin) Dinkelaker, Jacob Dinkelaker and Tyler (Casey Fults) Dinkelaker; brother to Steve Dinkelaker; grandfather to 9. Passed away on July 1, 2019 at the age of 71. John was a retired Pharmacist of 48 years. Memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, 8041 Hosbrook Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45236.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on July 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.