John Donald "Don" Voet
Devoted husband to E. Louise "Lou" (née Kelly) for 60 years and loving father to Lou Ann Gerard, Jackie (Carl) Clippinger, Tom (Sherry) Voet, Jim Voet, Kelly (Seth) Rings, Joe (Petra) Voet and Michael (Steph) Voet. Loving and fun grandfather to Nicholas, Patrick (Gerard), Mark, Bryan, Jeff (Clippinger), John, Sam, Grace, Maria (Voet), Robyn Bone, Sarah, Parker (Rings), Zara, Amelia, Sebastian (Voet) and Jack, Zach (Voet). Dear brother of the late Marilyn Adams. Also survived by many caring relatives and friends. Don proudly served in the U.S Army during the Korean War. Passed away unexpectedly on May 9, 2020 at the age of 87.
At Don's request, his body has been donated to the University of Cincinnati for the advancement of science.
There will be a celebration of Don's life at a later date TBD. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to The Fatima Center, PO Box 1470, Buffalo, NY 14240 (www.fatima.org).
Devoted husband to E. Louise "Lou" (née Kelly) for 60 years and loving father to Lou Ann Gerard, Jackie (Carl) Clippinger, Tom (Sherry) Voet, Jim Voet, Kelly (Seth) Rings, Joe (Petra) Voet and Michael (Steph) Voet. Loving and fun grandfather to Nicholas, Patrick (Gerard), Mark, Bryan, Jeff (Clippinger), John, Sam, Grace, Maria (Voet), Robyn Bone, Sarah, Parker (Rings), Zara, Amelia, Sebastian (Voet) and Jack, Zach (Voet). Dear brother of the late Marilyn Adams. Also survived by many caring relatives and friends. Don proudly served in the U.S Army during the Korean War. Passed away unexpectedly on May 9, 2020 at the age of 87.
At Don's request, his body has been donated to the University of Cincinnati for the advancement of science.
There will be a celebration of Don's life at a later date TBD. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to The Fatima Center, PO Box 1470, Buffalo, NY 14240 (www.fatima.org).
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from May 15 to May 17, 2020.