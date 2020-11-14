1/1
John Douglas Schlarman
John Douglas Schlarman

Lexington - John Douglas Schlarman age 45 of Lexington, beloved husband to Lee Anne Federspiel Schlarman, passed away Thursday, November 12, 2020 at the University of Kentucky Hospital surrounded by family and friends. He was born May 1, 1975 in Ft. Thomas, KY, a son of William and Judy Wiete Schlarman of Ft. Thomas. John was a graduate of Highlands High School in Ft. Thomas and the University of Kentucky where he played football respectively. He was the current Offensive Line Coach for the University of Kentucky Wildcats Football Program. John was also a member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church in Lexington. Besides his wife and parents, he is survived by: four children, Joseph D. Schlarman, Benjamin J. Schlarman, Matthew T. Schlarman, and Evelyn L. Schlarman; a brother, Willie (Julie) Schlarman; three sisters, Julie (Jay) Turner, Cindy Graves, and Tammy (Phil) Freihofer; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Joe and Caroline Federspiel of Lexington; brother-in-law, Michael Federspiel; sisters-in-law, Jamie Federspiel and Davis (Adam) Meyer; 14 nieces and nephews, Franklin, Lydia, and Audrey Graves, Jarett and Savannah Turner, Kyle, Kay, Liz, and Corey Freihofer, Bo and Rex Schlarman, and Keene, Shelby, and Nash Meyer. A private Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Cathedral of Christ the King Catholic Church at 10 AM Monday with burial to follow in The Lexington Cemetery. A gathering of UK football family, friends, and alumni will be held at Kroger Field Monday at 3:00. No visitation is planned due to Covid -19.

The Schlarman family would like to thank Mitch and Connie Barnhart, Mark and Chantel Stoops, Eddie Gran and the entire UK athletic department for their compassion and support. They would also like to thank Dr. Robert Wolff at MD Anderson Cancer Center and Dr. Scott Pierce, his local oncologist, for their tireless efforts throughout John's illness. Finally, a huge heartfelt thank you to the Big Blue Nation and countless others who have continued to uplift the family with love and memories. We know that you loved John Schlarman, and he loved you.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made at any Central Bank to the Schlarman children's education, checks made payable to John Schlarman Donation Account, MD Anderson Cancer Center, PO BOX 4486, Houston, TX 77210, or UK Markey Cancer Center.




