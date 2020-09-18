John "Jim" Durkin
Green Twp. - John "Jim" Durkin, beloved husband of Shirley (nee Purtell) Durkin. Devoted father of Linda (late Larry) Strunk, David (Debbie), Michael (Mary), Jim (Maura) and Steve (Becky) Durkin. Loving grandfather of Crystal, Lisa, David (Cyndi), Kim (Chase), Michael (Katerina), Nani, Nick (Jenn) and Dan. Dear brother of Marilyn (Ron) Metz and great grandfather of 11. To his friends: remember all the good times you had with him whether on vacations, golf outings, playing cards or dinner parties. Jim worked at Drackett (now Bristol Meyers Squibb) for over 37 years. He passed away on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at the age of 87. Due to Covid-19 the family will have a private service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Parkinson's Foundation Cincinnati, P.O. Box 6003 Albert Lea, Minnesota 56007-6603 or Artis Senior Living of Bridgetown Activity Fund, 5799 Bridgetown Road Cincinnati, Ohio 45248. Special condolences may be expressed at frederickfh.com