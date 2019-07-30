|
John E. Armstrong
Cincinnati - passed suddenly on July 27th 2019, he was 69. He was preceded in death by his wife Phyllis Armstrong and his parents John H. and Edith Armstrong. Devoted father of Elizabeth (Jeff) Stamey, Tiffany Armstrong, April (Sean) Sumpter and John F. Armstrong. Cherished Grandfather of granddaughters Riley Elizabeth & Wesley Rene and many other special grandchildren. Dear uncle of Debra Willard and surrogate brother Stanley Annis. Best friend of Randy and Debbie Hensley and the late John Pennington. Family and friends are invited to a visitation on Wednesday July 31, from 11 AM until time of sharing at 1 PM, all at the Dalbert Woodruff & Isenogle Funeral Home 2880 Boudinot Avenue Cincinnati, Ohio 45238. To express your condolences, please visit: www.dwifuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on July 30, 2019