John E. Keyes
Cincinnati - Keyes, John E. "Jack", devoted husband of the late Katherine (nee Vogelmann) Keyes. Loving father of Michael (Debbie), Patrick (Tina), Greg (Beth) and Steve (Debbie) Keyes. Cherished grandpa of Lucas, Benjamin Keyes; David, Drew Keyes, Kelly Zacharias; Kelsey Vonhertsenberg, Jessica Backer, Zachary, Karlee Keyes; Andy, Maggie, Daniel, Conner Keyes and great grandpa of 8. Dear brother of the late Tess King, Tom Keyes, Charlie Keyes and Mary Ellen Neller. Jack was a Navy Veteran and retired from Westinghouse. Passed away October 1, 2020 at the age of 91. Visitation Tuesday October 6, 2020 At Meyer & Geiser Funeral Home, 4989 Glenway Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45238, from 11 AM until 1 PM, followed by The Mass of Christian Burial 1:30 PM at St. Teresa of Avila Church, 1175 Overlook Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45238. In lieu of flowers, donations my be made to Bayley, 990 Bayley Place Drive, Cincinnati, OH 45233 or Hospice of Cincinnati
, P.O.Box 633597, Cincinnati, OH 45263-3597. www.meyergeiser.com
