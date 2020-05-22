John E. Lomax
John E. Lomax

Cincinnati - Passed May 20th at the tender age of 77. Friends and family may pay their respects Fri May 29th at Preston Charles Funeral Home (time TBD). Interment is Dayton National Cemetery. Visit prestoncharlesfuneralhome.com




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from May 22 to May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
29
Visitation
Preston Charles Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Preston Charles Funeral Home
400 N Wayne Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45215
513-761-0082
