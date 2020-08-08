1/
John E. Marx
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John E. Marx

Cincinnati - "Jack" beloved husband of Marilyn (nee Ginzinger) Jackson Marx and the late Vivian R. (nee Albonetti) Marx. Loving father of Steven Marx (Lisa) and John Marx(Nancy), and Nina Maria Marx (Dick Putt). Grandfather of Shawnna and Adam (Angie) Marx and Kyle Matthew Schertler and Brandon Keith Schertler. Great Grandfather to Destyni Roseberry. Great Great Grandfather to Zander Allen. Dear brother of Richard (late Ellen) Marx, Gayle (late Paul) Fiedeldey and the late James "Jim" (Joan) Marx and the late Maureen Glacken. Age 87 years, Jack was a family man, who retired from a long career at Procter & Gamble. He was an adventurer, who enjoyed parachuting, piloting, white water rafting, and golfing. Family and friends are invited to a Visitation starting at 9am on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at Our Lady of Visitation Church, 2172 South Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45248, followed by a Funeral Mass at 10 am. Burial at St. Joseph New Cemetery. Donations directed to The Wounded Warrior Project. Neidhardminges.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
13
Visitation
09:00 AM
Our Lady of Visitation Church
Send Flowers
AUG
13
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Visitation Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Neidhard-Minges Funeral Home
3155 Harrison Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45211
(513) 661-3022
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Neidhard-Minges Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved