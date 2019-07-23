|
John E. "Bud" Twohig
Mt. Washington - John E. "Bud" Twohig, age 87 of Mt. Washington, died July 20, 2019. He was the beloved son of the late John J. and Della Mae Twohig, devoted brother of Jean Boland and Barbara Taylor, and caring uncle of many nieces and nephews. Also survived by his dear friend Jane and many other loving friends and caregivers at the Ashford. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Veronica Church on Friday, July 26th at 10:30 am. Friends may visit at the church on Friday from 9:30 to 10:30 am. If desired, memorials may be directed to . T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home serving the family. www.tpwhite.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on July 23, 2019