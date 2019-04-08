|
Dr. John E. Waksmundski
Cincinnati - Dr. John E. Waksmundski, age 75, unexpectedly passed away on Saturday, March 30, 2019.
John is survived by his loving wife of 53 years Susan, sons John Michael and David William, brother and sister-in-law Bill and Claudia Waksmundski, as well as niece Nicole and family and nephew Joe Waksmundski. Preceded in death by his parents, Mary and William Waksmundski of Portage, PA.
Dr. Waksmundski is a well-respected public official and educator, as well as a Vietnam era veteran, serving honorably in the Air Force. He was a well-known educator working as a history professor at Wyoming High school, along with teaching at several universities including The Ohio State, Arkansas State, Northern Kentucky, Cincinnati and Xavier. John served his community with 30 years of honored service as both the Springfield Township Trustee and Fiscal Officer. He is highly regarded for his integrity, intelligence, and kindness towards others.
Dr. Waksmundski was known as an intellectual that would strive to acquire and share knowledge with passion. John received his Bachelor's and Master's degrees from Ohio University. He then received his PHD from The Ohio State University. John was also a member of the Phi Delta Theta Golden Legion as well as the Kiwanis. Voltaire once said: "Not to be occupied and not to exist are one and the same thing for a man." John lived with a fervent drive to not only be occupied but to achieve great success in every aspect of being. He was loved and respected by family and friends alike
In lieu of cards or flowers please make a donation to in John's honor, or to the Humane Society SPCA of Sumter County, PO Box 67, Lake Panasoffkaee Fl. 33538.
A service to honor Dr. Waksmundski will be held at Spring Grove Cemetery, 4521 Spring Grove Ave. Cincinnati, OH 45232 on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. friends and family are invited to attend.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Apr. 8, 2019