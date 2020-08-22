1/1
John Edward O'Brien Jr.
1930 - 2020
John Edward O'Brien, Jr.

John "Jack" O'Brien, Jr. passed away on August 20, 2020 at the age of 89. He was born in Covington, Kentucky on September 27, 1930, to the late John E. O'Brien, Sr. and Rose O'Brien (nee McDermott).

Along with his parents, he was also preceded in death by his sisters Rosemary "Sis" O'Brien, Margaret "Doll" O'Brien and Catherine Ruby O'Brien.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 56 years, Carolyn "Carol" Hufler O'Brien; his children, John Peter "Pete" (Norma) O'Brien, Patricia (Robert) Novak, Peggy Porter, and Paul (Sarah) O'Brien; grandchildren Patrick and Nick O'Brien; Drew and Anna Novak; Rose and Leighton Porter; Riley and Robbie O'Brien.

Jack enjoyed a long career in the Transportation Industry from driving a school bus at age 18 to retiring from DCI Trucking office management. He proudly served our country during the Korean War in which he kept US Army Troops supplied with working vehicles.

Jack had a generous spirit and loved to share home cooked goodies with anyone who enjoyed them - employees at Kroger, bank tellers, Peggy's co-workers at GE and many others. Through sharing of "Jack's Snacks", acquaintances quickly became friends.

He will be missed for his bright eyes, his joking manner and his gift of gab. He could enter just about any establishment and come away with a new friend or two. We still find employees at local restaurants who ask how our dad is doing.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, August 29 from 10:00 to 11:00 AM at Spring Grove Funeral Homes Tri County, 11285 Princeton Pike, Cincinnati, Ohio 45246. A funeral service will immediately follow visitation at 11:00 AM. Burial at Oak Hill Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Vincent de Paul Charities at https://www.svdpcincinnati.org/ways-of-giving/ or St. John the Baptist Dry Ridge Knights of Columbus https://stjohnsdr.org/knights-of-columbus.




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Spring Grove Funeral Home-Tri County Chapel
AUG
29
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Spring Grove Funeral Home-Tri County Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Spring Grove Funeral Home-Tri County Chapel
11285 Princeton Pike
Cincinnati, OH 45246
(513) 681-7526
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
August 22, 2020
Carol, we are so sorry to of Jack's death. You and your entire family are in our prayers.
Elmer and Shari Kuhn
Elmer Kuhn
Family
August 22, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful husband, dad and grandfather. We know he will be greatly missed. We are sending love and prayers to the entire O'Brien family. Pam and Katie Brandl
Pam Brandl
Friend
