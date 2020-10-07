1/1
John Elder McKibben
John Elder McKibben

Fort Wayne - John Elder McKibben, 80, died October 4, 2020.

Memorial Service is 1:00 p .m. Friday, Oct. 9 at First Presbyterian Church of Fort Wayne preceded by a visitation at 12:00 p.m. in the narthex (Masks required). A livestream link will be available on the First Presbyterian Church, Fort Wayne website at firstpresfortwayne.org. Memorials in his memory may be sent to First Presbyterian Church of Fort Wayne or Rush University Neurology Movement Disorder, 1725 West Harrison Street, Suite 755, Chicago, IL 60612. For full obituary and online condolences please visit www.mccombandsons.com




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020.
