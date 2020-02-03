Services
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Good Shepherd Catholic Church
8815 E Kemper Rd.
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
12:00 PM
Good Shepherd Catholic Church
8815 E Kemper Rd.
View Map
Maineville - John "Tom" Elsbrock, beloved husband of Lois Elsbrock (nee Listermann) of 59 years. Loving father of Tom (Vickie) Elsbrock, Tim (Sheila) Elsbrock, and Bob (Beth) Elsbrock. Cherished grandfather of Kerri (Josh) King, Carlee (Joe) Oelling, and Sam, Jack, Hank, Charlie, Alex (fiancée Alex Parisot) and Ben Elsbrock. Treasured great-grandfather of Winifred King. Dear brother of Marilyn Luers, and Jim and Dave Elsbrock. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Passed away, Sunday, February 2nd, 2020. Age 81. Tom was an employee of P&G for 36 years before retirement. He will be missed dearly by family and friends. Visitation, Thur. Feb. 6th from 10AM until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 12PM both at Good Shepherd Catholic Church, 8815 E Kemper Rd. (45249). Memorials requested to UC Gardner Center c/o UC Foundation P.O. Box 19970, Cincinnati, OH 45219. Mihovk-Rosenacker serving the family. www.mrfh.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Feb. 3 to Feb. 5, 2020
