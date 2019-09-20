|
|
John F. Marwede
Cincinnati - John F. Marwede passed away September 17 2019.
He had a 53 year career as an executive with Proctor and Gamble in Cincinnati, Ohio. He served as a captain in US Army during WW II in the European front . He retired from the Army reserves as Lt. Colonel. He also was a 33rd degree Mason and served as Master of his lodge. He was a Shriner and an avid baseball fan.
He is survived by sons, John F. (Melinda) and Dwight A. (Christine), 4 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Sept. 20, 2019