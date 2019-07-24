Services
Neidhard-Young Funeral Home
7401 Hamilton Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45231
513-521-7800
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
John Franklin "Frank" Hauck

John Franklin "Frank" Hauck Obituary
John Franklin "Frank" Hauck

Colerain Township - John Franklin "Frank" Hauck Age 76 years, passed away on Tuesday morning, July 23, 2019. Born in Georgetown, Ohio to the late Richard and Mary Hauck, he was a graduate of Western Hills High School. Frank served his country in the US National Guard and joined the Cincinnati Fire Department as a firefighter in 1967. He was a member of Cincinnati Firefighters Union Local 48 and served his beloved Engine Company 5 in OTR until his retirement late in 1996. He is survived by his beloved friend and the mother of their son, Carol A. Hauck; a loving son, Nicholas Hauck. He was the devoted brother of Bill (Luda) Hauck and Mary Dean Guidara and brother in law of Ronald (Sharon) Oliver and the late Burton (Carolyn) Oliver. Father in law of Kristin Hauck. Cherished friend of Michael Holzinger. Visitation will be held at Neidhard Young Funeral Home, 7401 Hamilton Avenue, Mt. Healthy, on Friday, July 26 from 9 AM until time of funeral service at 11 AM. Memorials may be directed to . Condolences may be expressed to the family at

neidhardyoungfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from July 24 to July 25, 2019
