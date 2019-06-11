|
|
John Fred Webb
Madeira - John Fred, loving husband of Mary (nee Lykins), dear father of Barry (Barb) Webb, Brent (Terri) Webb, Susan Ruddph, Sara (Greg) Webb-Sunderhaus, special grandfather of 10. Passed away June 10, 2019. Age 90. Visitation will be Thursday, June 13 from 4PM until time of funeral service 7PM at the Thomas-Justin Memorial, 7500 Montgomery Rd (45236). The family asks that memorials please be made to PO Box 633597 (45263). Condolences may be shared on our website, ThomasJustinMemorial.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on June 11, 2019